The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 10 overnight to bring the total to 3,022 statewide, according to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The state has exceeded its record for most hospitalizations at one time every day since Aug. 2. Of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals, about 91 percent are not fully vaccinated, data from the Department of Health shows.
As of Wednesday, there were 448 COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators, a rise of seven overnight.
In other news, the state confirmed 4,333 new COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths on Wednesday.
The state also added 2,273 new “probable” cases and 17 new “probable” deaths.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 520,520 confirmed cases confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 117,923 “probable” cases
-- 10,583 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,210 “probable” deaths
-- 8,961,951 total COVID-19 tests
-- 3,839,615 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,806,044 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 150 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths, bringing the toll this month to 29. The parish has reported 15 new COVID-19 deaths in the last six LDH reports.
Officials also reported 173 new “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 14,740 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 6,246 “probable” cases
-- 226 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 34 “probable” deaths
-- 183,810 total COVID-19 tests
-- 51,006 initiated vaccine series; 39,878 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
