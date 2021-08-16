More than 1.8 million Louisiana residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to reach new highs.
As of Monday, approximately 2,176,967 residents have started a vaccine series, a rise of 51,484 from the previous report Thursday. Of that total, approximately 1,806,044 residents have completed a vaccine series, an increase of 34,765.
To date, the state has administered 3,839,615 vaccine doses, or 84,271 more than Thursday’s report.
On Monday, the Department of Health reported a weekend increase of 49 COVID-19 hospitalizations, bringing the total to 2,956 statewide. The state has exceeded its record for most hospitalizations at one time every day since Aug. 2.
Of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals, about 90 percent are not fully vaccinated, data from the Department of Health shows.
As of Monday, there were 417 COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators, a rise of 18 over the weekend and the most since April 15, 2020.
In other news, the state confirmed 8,896 new COVID-19 cases and 58 new deaths.
The state also added 4,474 new “probable” cases and seven new “probable” deaths.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 513,175 confirmed cases confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 114,971 “probable” cases
-- 10,415 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,169 “probable” deaths
-- 8,883,790 total COVID-19 tests
-- 3,839,615 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,806,044 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.