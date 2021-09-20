COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana dropped by another 91 over the weekend to 1,276, the fewest across the state since July 25, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
After reaching a record 3,022 on Aug. 17, hospitalizations have dropped by 1,746. Of all COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals, about 88 percent are not fully vaccinated, according to data from the Department of Health.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators also dropped, falling by 16 to 235 statewide, the fewest since Aug. 2.
In its latest vaccination report, approximately 2,359,420 Louisiana residents have started a COVID-19 vaccination series, a rise of 11,799 from the previous report. Of that total, approximately 2,068,096 Louisiana residents have completed a series, an increase of 25,788.
To date, the state has administered 4,275,281 vaccine doses.
In other news, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 2,476 new COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths in its Monday report.
In addition, the state reported 718 “probable” cases and 14 “probable” deaths.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 583,623 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 145,208 “probable” cases
-- 11,938 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,535 “probable” deaths
-- 9,932,731 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,359,420 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,068,096 series completed; 4,275,281 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 40 new cases and no new COVID-19 deaths on Monday.
That’s the first time since Aug. 5 that the parish did not confirm a new COVID-19 death.
In addition, the parish reported 12 new “probable” cases and two new “probable” deaths.
In the latest vaccination report, another 283 Livingston Parish residents started a COVID-19 vaccination series, bringing the total to 55,441. Of that total, approximately 48,010 residents have completed a series, an increase of 843.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,422 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,283 “probable” cases
-- 287 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 58 “probable” deaths
-- 205,402 total COVID-19 tests
-- 55,441 initiated vaccine series; 48,010 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
