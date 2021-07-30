The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 120 overnight to 1,740 statewide, the most since Jan. 21, according to the noon update from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals, about 89 percent are not fully vaccinated, new data from the Department of Health shows.
As of Friday, there were 167 COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators, a rise of five from the day before and the most in the state since Feb. 2.
In other news, officials confirmed 4,230 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths.
Officials also reported 1,083 “probable” cases and four “probable” deaths.
Of the new cases reported July 15-21, 90 percent of those were unvaccinated. Of the new deaths reported in that same time period, 85 percent were among the unvaccinated.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 450,397 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 91,282 “probable” cases
-- 9,926 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,073 “probable” deaths
-- 3,531,121 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,716,161 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 135 new COVID-19 cases and one new death.
Officials also reported 35 “probable” cases and one “probable” death.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 12,527 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 4,839 “probable” cases
-- 197 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 27 “probable” deaths
-- 43,835 initiated vaccine series; 37,481 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.