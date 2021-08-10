COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued their upward trajectory in Tuesday’s report from the Louisiana Department of Health, when officials announced a rise of 139 hospitalizations and more than 4,200 new cases.
The state also confirmed its most COVID-19 deaths in a single day in nearly seven months.
Louisiana, once again, broke its record for hospitalizations at one time, with 2,859 now being confirmed across the state as of Tuesday. Of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals, about 91 percent are not fully vaccinated, data from the Department of Health shows.
As of Tuesday, there were 338 COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators, a rise of 20 overnight.
Officials confirmed 4,236 new COVID-19 cases and 80 deaths on Tuesday, the most deaths in one day since Jan. 17.
Officials also reported 1,852 “probable” cases and 13 “probable” deaths.
Of the new cases reported July 22-28, 90 percent of those were not fully vaccinated. Of the new deaths reported in that same time period, 84 percent weren’t fully vaccinated.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 491,727 confirmed cases confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 104,807 “probable” cases
-- 10,227 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,126 “probable” deaths
-- 8,644,019 total COVID-19 tests
-- 3,707,020 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,755,941 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 99 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths, bringing the toll this month to 14.
Officials also reported 82 “probable” cases and one new “probable” death.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 13,905 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 5,459 “probable” cases
-- 211 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 28 “probable” deaths
-- 175,533 total COVID-19 tests
-- 48,453 initiated vaccine series; 38,568 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.