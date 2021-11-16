One day after dropping below 200 for the first time since the pandemic began, COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 13 overnight to 209 statewide, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by two to 36 statewide.
In other news, officials confirmed 270 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths in its Tuesday report.
Officials also reported 200 new “probable” cases and one new “probable” death.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 608,066 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 157,700 “probable” cases
-- 12,829 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,879 “probable” deaths
-- 11,301,992 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,504,431 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,234,221 series completed; 4,584,412 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in addition to seven new “probable” cases.
The parish also confirmed one new death from COVID-19 for the second straight day.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,992 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,679 “probable” cases
-- 307 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 76 “probable” deaths
-- 231,747 total COVID-19 tests
-- 58,870 initiated vaccine series; 52,643 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
