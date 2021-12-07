The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 317 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths in its Tuesday report.
Officials also reported 243 new “probable” cases and one new “probable” death.
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by three overnight to 215 statewide. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators remained at 31.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 613,478 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 160,703 “probable” cases
-- 12,918 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,926 “probable” deaths
-- 11,689,698 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,570,841 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,281,514 series completed; 4,704,144 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five new “probable” cases.
There were no new confirmed or suspected deaths in Livingston Parish from COVID-19 in the latest report.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 17,098 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,769 “probable” cases
-- 308 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 77 “probable” deaths
-- 239,289 total COVID-19 tests
-- 60,039 initiated vaccine series; 53,668 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
