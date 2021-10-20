The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 323 new COVID-19 cases — pushing the total past 600,000 to date — and 25 new deaths in its Wednesday report.
Officials also reported 172 new “probable” cases and 11 new “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 19 overnight to 380 statewide, the second straight day they were below 400. Since reaching a peak of 3,022 in mid-August, hospitalizations have dropped by 2,642.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators dropped by six overnight to 55 statewide, the fewest since July 19.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 600,294 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 153,733 “probable” cases
-- 12,627 confirmed COVID-19 deaths 9,926
-- 1,797 “probable” deaths
-- 10,714,888 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,436,376 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,173,032 series completed; 4,451,477 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed six new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as well as two new “probable” cases.
Officials also confirmed one new COVID-19 death and one new suspected death.
No deaths were reported from COVID-19 in the parish in the most recent update.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,850 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,549 “probable” cases
-- 301 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 70 “probable” deaths
-- 220,710 total COVID-19 tests
-- 57,450 initiated vaccine series; 50,956 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
