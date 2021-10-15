The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 386 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths in its Friday report.
Officials also reported 173 “probable” cases and eight “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 16 overnight to 456 statewide, the fewest since July 12. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators dropped by five to 80 statewide.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 598,907 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 152,967 “probable” cases
-- 12,548 confirmed COVID-19 deaths 9,926
-- 1,773 “probable” deaths
-- 10,619,204 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,427,662 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,162,334 series completed; 4,414,110 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
Approximately 199 more Livingston Parish residents have started a vaccine series, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
To date, 57,253 local residents have at least started a vaccine series, which accounts for roughly 40.3 percent of the parish’s 142,000 population.
In addition, approximately 50,684 Livingston Parish residents have completed a vaccine series, which is 35.6 percent of its population and a rise of 258 from the previous report.
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
The parish didn’t report any new “probable” cases or new “probable” deaths.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,811 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,516 “probable” cases
-- 300 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 69 “probable” deaths
-- 219,008 total COVID-19 tests
-- 57,253 initiated vaccine series; 50,684 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
