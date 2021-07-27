The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana continued to skyrocket on Tuesday, when officials added 169 to the statewide tally.
That marks the largest overnight increase in hospitalizations since March 2020, the very beginning of the pandemic.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting a total of 1,390 hospitalizations, which is the most since Feb. 1, near the end of the state’s winter surge. Since falling to 259 on July 2, hospitalizations have risen by 1,131.
The Louisiana Department of Health also reported another 14 COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators to bring that total to 127, the most since Feb. 18.
In other news, the state confirmed 4,043 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths.
The state is also reporting 2,775 new “probable” cases and two “probable” deaths.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 439,122 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 88,131 “probable” cases
-- 9,873 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,061 “probable” deaths
-- 8,168,115 COVID-19 tests
-- 3,483,291 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,706,544 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
