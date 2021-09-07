The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 4,303 new COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths in its latest report, which includes new data from Friday.
COVID-19 reporting was paused on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.
In addition, the state reported 1,229 “probable” cases and nine “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to fall, dropping by 251 over the long weekend to 2,003 statewide. Hospitalizations have dropped by 1,019 since reaching a record 3,022 on Aug. 17.
Of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals, about 90 percent are not fully vaccinated, data from the Department of Health shows.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell by 49 over the weekend to 398 statewide.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 566,583 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 135,849 “probable” cases
-- 11,389 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,390 “probable” deaths
-- 9,583,621 total COVID-19 tests
-- 4,116,079 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,958,149 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed five new COVID-19 deaths and 84 new cases over the long weekend, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
In addition, the parish reported 50 “probable” cases and five “probable” deaths.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 15,942 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 6,933 “probable” cases
-- 264 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 49 “probable” deaths
-- 197,822 total COVID-19 tests
-- 54,256 initiated vaccine series; 44,413 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
