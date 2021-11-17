COVID-19 hospitalizations fell back below 200 on Wednesday, dropping by 14 overnight to 195 statewide, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators remained at 36 statewide.
In other news, officials confirmed 406 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths in its Wednesday report.
Officials also reported 219 new “probable” cases and five new “probable” deaths.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 608,472 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 157,919 “probable” cases
-- 12,840 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,884 “probable” deaths
-- 11,337,689 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,504,431 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,234,221 series completed; 4,584,412 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in addition to two new “probable” cases.
There were no new reported deaths from COVID-19 in the parish in the latest update.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,996 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,681 “probable” cases
-- 307 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 76 “probable” deaths
-- 232,286 total COVID-19 tests
-- 58,870 initiated vaccine series; 52,643 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
