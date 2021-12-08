The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 435 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths in its Wednesday report.
Officials also reported 297 new “probable” cases and five new “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by four overnight to 211 statewide. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell by four to 27.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 613,913 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 161,000 “probable” cases
-- 12,930 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,931 “probable” deaths
-- 11,719,950 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,570,841 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,281,514 series completed; 4,704,144 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 35 new “probable” cases.
There were no new confirmed or suspected deaths from COVID-19 in Livingston Parish in the latest report.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 17,116 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,804 “probable” cases
-- 308 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 77 “probable” deaths
-- 240,234 total COVID-19 tests
-- 60,039 initiated vaccine series; 53,668 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.