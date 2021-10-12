The Department of Health confirmed 626 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths in its Tuesday report.
Officials also reported 503 “probable” cases and 13 “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to drop, falling by 19 overnight to 506 statewide, the fewest since July 14, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Of all COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals, about 83 percent are not fully vaccinated, according to LDH data.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators dropped by five to 102 statewide, the fewest since July 24.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 597,667 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 152,255 “probable” cases
-- 12,486 confirmed COVID-19 deaths 9,926
-- 1,752 “probable” deaths
-- 10,536,580 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,419,042 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,151,287 series completed; 4,414,110 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 29 new COVID-19 cases and 33 “probable” cases in the Tuesday report.
The parish didn’t report a new confirmed or suspected COVID-19 death in the latest update.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,781 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,499 “probable” cases
-- 299 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 67 “probable” deaths
-- 217,554 total COVID-19 tests
-- 57,054 initiated vaccine series; 50,426 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
