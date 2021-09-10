The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 1,479 new COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths in its Friday report.
In addition, the state reported 694 “probable” cases and 10 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their recent descent, dropping by 70 overnight to 1,755 statewide, the fewest since July 29. Hospitalizations have fallen by 1,267 since reaching a record 3,022 on Aug. 17.
Of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals, about 89 percent are not fully vaccinated, data from the Department of Health shows.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell by 27 overnight to 337 statewide.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 572,272 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 140,302 “probable” cases
-- 11,623 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,433 “probable” deaths
-- 9,688,523 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,324,829 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 1,993,856 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed four new COVID-19 deaths and 42 new cases on Friday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
In addition, the parish reported 12 new “probable” cases and two new “probable” deaths.
Livingston Parish also surpassed 200,000 total COVID-19 tests.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,158 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,124 “probable” cases
-- 276 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 54 “probable” deaths
-- 200,372 total COVID-19 tests
-- 54,594 initiated vaccine series; 45,449 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
