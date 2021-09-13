The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 3,332 new COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths in its Monday report.
In addition, the state reported 1,318 “probable” cases and 13 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to drop, falling by 124 over the weekend to 1,631 statewide, the fewest since July 29. Hospitalizations have dropped by 1,391 since reaching a record 3,022 on Aug. 17.
Of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals, about 89 percent are not fully vaccinated, data from the Department of Health shows.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell by 40 to 297 statewide, the fewest since Aug. 7.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 575,604 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 141,620 “probable” cases
-- 11,674 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,446 “probable” deaths
-- 9,755,727 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,328,250 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 1,987,605 series completed; 4,166,610 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed four new COVID-19 deaths and 54 new cases on Monday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
In addition, the parish reported 34 new “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,212 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,158 “probable” cases
-- 280 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 54 “probable” deaths
-- 201,481 total COVID-19 tests
-- 54,619 initiated vaccine series; 45,771 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
