The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,624 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in addition to 581 suspected cases on Wednesday, continuing the state’s recent spike.
The addition of 2,205 new cases is the most in a single day since September, according to LDH figures. As of the latest data, 81 percent of parishes are now at “substantial” or “high” risk of COVID-19 spread in their communities.
Officials also reported seven new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and one new “probable” death.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their recent ascent, increasing by seven overnight to 272 statewide, the most since Oct. 29 (286). COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased in each of the last seven days, rising by 76 during that span.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators remained at 35.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 623,151 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 164,387 “probable” cases
-- 12,988 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,957 “probable” deaths
-- 12,045,828 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,607,678 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,310,607 series completed; 4,745,432 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine new “probable” cases on Wednesday.
There were no reported deaths from COVID-19 in Livingston Parish in the latest report.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 17,242 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,922 “probable” cases
-- 308 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 79 “probable” deaths
-- 245,987 total COVID-19 tests
-- 60,728 initiated vaccine series; 54,361 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
