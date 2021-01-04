The Louisiana Department of Health revealed a list of more than 100 pharmacies on Monday that will begin administering limited quantities of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to the elderly and some other priority groups this week.
The vaccines will be available only for those in Priority Group 1B, Tier 1, which includes:
-- People who are 70 years of age and above;
-- Home health services patients and staff;
-- Ambulatory/outpatient health care personnel;
-- Residents, students and staff of schools of allied health; and
-- People being treated for end stage renal disease (patients on dialysis).
All of Priority Group 1B Tier 1 includes 640,000 people, according to officials.
Patients must call and make an appointment at the pharmacy. Those who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated, officials have said.
The Department of Health released the list of participating pharmacies, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov. (To find a location near you, click here.)
Pharmacies with no phone number listed are by online appointment only.
These 107 pharmacies — 45 chain pharmacies and 62 independent pharmacies — represent 51 parishes and all nine public health regions of the state. The state only has 10,500 doses of Moderna’s vaccine to deliver to pharmacies, meaning demand will likely outweigh supply.
The pharmacies will receive roughly 100 doses in the first batch.
The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating the COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort in Louisiana. As more vaccines become available from the CDC, more individuals and groups will be offered a vaccination.
On Monday, the state entered its fourth week of the months-long COVID-19 vaccination process. From Dec. 14-31, the state administered and logged 45,289 initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The first round of the Pfizer vaccine has gone toward the state’s healthcare workers, while the first batch of the Moderna vaccine has gone toward the residents and staff of long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, and to Tier 2 hospitals and pre-hospital medical responders such as firefighters and emergency medical services.
Those who receive the Pfizer vaccine will require a second dose 21 days later, while those receiving the Moderna vaccine need their follow-up 28 days later.
