The Louisiana Department of Health has contracted with 11 partners as part of its comprehensive testing plan that was submitted to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the state agency has announced.
The plan outlines how the state will increase testing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, especially in congregate settings where the risk of spread “is high.” It was submitted on May 30 in order for the state to receive $190 million in federal funding to keep COVID-19 testing “steady” through the end of the year.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and Secretary Dr. Courtney Phillips of the Louisiana Department of Health discussed the comprehensive plan “going forward” on Friday, exactly one week before the governor’s order regarding Phase One of reopening the economy was set to expire.
Edwards is expected to make an announcement regarding Phase Two — which would open more businesses and ease restrictions on others already open — in a press conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Monday.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Edwards and Phillips described the plan as a multi-pronged approach to test vulnerable populations, including congregate settings (such as nursing homes and correctional facilities), communities with insufficient access to testing (including African American and rural communities), and populations that require specialized approaches to testing (including populations with special needs people).
The governor’s Health Equity Task Force, which was created in early April to identify how health inequities are affecting communities most impacted by the novel coronavirus, provided feedback on the plan “to ensure increased testing across the state addresses and reaches these communities,” according to the Department of Health.
“We have to feel confident that we know where the virus is and where the hotspots are and how to tamp them down,” Edwards said. “It’s not just about getting the number of tests, but testing in the right places.”
The state’s comprehensive plan lists four goals for the months of May and June:
-- Increase baseline testing by 100,000 tests by the end of May
-- Achieve monthly statewide testing at 4 percent per capita
-- Achieve 2 percent per capita tested in all parishes by the end of May
-- Achieve positivity of 10 percent or less as a state and by region
As of June 1, there have been 387,370 tests reported to the state with an overall positivity rate of 10.4 percent, just over the federal goal of 10-percent positivity. However, the positivity rate has steadily declined over the last three weeks, with Monday’s rate coming in at 3 percent, or three times better than the federal threshold.
The state continues to expand overall testing capacity through the State Lab, partnerships across the state and with contracts to meet any gaps in testing capacity, Edwards said Friday.
Recently, the state has executed contracts for laboratory services, community testing, Congregate Facility Testing Teams (CFTT), and Infection Control Assessment and Response (ICAR) teams.
According to the testing plan, laboratory services will work “to quickly, efficiently and correctly” test and report COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) results. Community testing teams will work within their communities to staff mobile and diagnostic testing sites, and CFTTs will work in congregate settings as needed.
ICAR teams will provide information, tools, and resources “to control and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in healthcare settings.” Infection control assessments will be conducted onsite at facilities and include review of safety and cleaning practices, visitor restrictions, monitoring and screening of residents and staff, PPE use, and a plan for resident grouping based on positivity rates.
LDH’s Office of Public Health will deploy partners to communities and regions where needs are identified.
Additionally, under the Federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, Louisiana Medicaid will cover coronavirus testing for Louisiana residents without health insurance. Coverage includes COVID-19 testing and testing-related services, such as doctor’s office visits when the test is performed.
This coverage is available to people without insurance who are Louisiana residents until the end of the federal public health emergency. People must also be a U.S. citizen or meet immigration status requirements to qualify. The testing must be completed by a Medicaid provider.
The commercial providers contracted by the Department of Health include Omega Diagnostics, Premier Lab Services, Stone Clinical Laboratories, Tulane University Health Sciences Center, LCMC Health, LSU Health Shreveport, New Orleans East Hospital, Ochsner Clinic Foundation, Pafford Medical Services, Safety Management System, and Southwest LA AHEC.
