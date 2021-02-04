Kimberly L. Hood, JD, MPH is joining the Louisiana Department of Health as the assistant secretary for the Office of Public Health.
Hood will take her new post effective Monday, Feb. 8.
An attorney and public health professional, Hood’s work focuses on ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare by reducing disparities and addressing social determinants of health.
She most recently served as Louisiana’s COVID-19 community testing coordinator, developing the program’s strategy and overseeing its implementation. The state has administered more than 5.4 million COVID-19 tests since March.
Hood was also responsible for managing the Hepatitis C Elimination Program, which included the nation’s first statewide subscription-based drug pricing model that provides unrestricted access to curative medication for Louisiana Medicaid beneficiaries and the incarcerated.
Prior to joining the Department, Hood was the chief operations and compliance officer at a local federally-qualified health center and HIV non-profit.
Hood received her B.A. and J.D. from LSU and her Executive Master of Public Health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.