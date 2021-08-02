This weekend, COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held at three campuses of the Livingston Parish Public Schools system.
The clinics will all run from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, and people can register online in advance or in-person the day of.
The Louisiana Department of Health and Louisiana National Guard are teaming up to host the back-to-school community vaccine clinic.
A school system spokesperson said all three vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson — will be available.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines follow a two-dose regime taken 21 and 28 days apart, respectively. The vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is a single-dose series.
Of the three, only Pfizer has been approved for children ages 12 and up. Vaccines from Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are only approved for adults 18 and older.
Below are the locations for the vaccine clinics:
-- Albany Lower Elementary, located at 30020 W. Murray Street, Albany, LA
-- LPPS Conference Center, located at 17457 Wes McLin Road, Satsuma, LA
-- Denham High School Gym, located at 1000 N. Range Road, Denham Springs, LA
People can schedule a vaccination time by calling (985) 543-4880 or by visiting the following link:
https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Flaredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov%2Fsurveys%2F%3Fs%3DRCD74AWXHH%26fbclid%3DIwAR1tQXyGEhLeJ43nRtt_Qva6fTWtTuy-KH8KsfdQ49OgLmK957GIoFsIrGY&h=AT0hSuPELAtX7L1MX6x0qRHDqbPO2sbzxOTR4z-u07iaZBsuZkgUF2EzEaZ_Gz4Jmk6N6elfTZrnecxCxl_p4xXj5OZoKM6MFiAub_OWhCtydrEyIcHxtdDIPGB9Y9i0jqcsmfUyVlWK_Qno5dSMCpE&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT0W7h-2cbM0XK_MzOwq6oeQJxAZxX42BjIr3uGehKSHaCu5z-hh3tQfBoEimNS8Omht8Mhp-rdwtfCmjN2uasXcZE1DGgH_bwcKfSStshhojPOgKXqRAmMiEmcQR12usyJuowNlC6ijNJvIdu1AupSxnL2kgaFt43TUzQswCO4pMiE.
