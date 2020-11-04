With flu season underway amid an ongoing public health emergency, the Louisiana Department of Health is offering flu vaccination clinics across the state.

Nearly a dozen clinics have been held in Louisiana since mid-October, and three remain over the next two weeks, including two near Livingston Parish.

The next flu vaccination clinic will be held Thursday, Nov. 5, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. at the Florida Parishes Arena in Amite.

Two weeks later, the final clinic will take place from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge Parish Health Unit in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Flu shots are offered at no cost, but people are told to bring their private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare card if they have it. These clinics are drive-thru only, and individuals receiving a flu shot should wear a mask and remain in their vehicles.

Community flu clinics are open to the public, and walk-ups are welcome.

Health officials have urged people to get flu shots this year, repeatedly saying “it is more important than ever” amid the coronavirus pandemic. Experts fear that a rough flu season could strain the state’s healthcare system, which has been fighting the COVID-19 outbreak since March.

Last year, the flu led to more than 15,000 hospitalizations in Louisiana, resulting in more than 1,600 deaths, including five pediatric deaths.

As of Tuesday, nearly 185,000 Louisiana residents had contracted the coronavirus, leading to 5,737 deaths. COVID-19 hospitalizations, which at multiple points have threatened to overrun hospitals, have hovered around 600 since Oct. 20, down from a peak of 2,000 in April and 1,600 over the summer.

Because the flu and COVID-19, both respiratory illnesses, share symptoms, getting a flu shot is an important part of surviving the winter without unnecessary aches, pains, fevers, and sniffles, and being confident that any that do arise are not from garden-variety influenza, officials have said.

Health experts have also said the same mitigation measures for COVID-19 — wearing a mask, social distancing, washing hands frequently, avoiding large crowds, and staying home when sick — work to slow the spread of the flu.

Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards, Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Dr. Courtney Phillips, and Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters received their annual flu shots during a visit to Our Lady of the Lake’s North Baton Rouge Clinic.

“Getting a flu shot has never been easier, and this year it is more important than ever that we have as many people vaccinated for the flu as we can,” Dr. Joe Kanter, Interim Assistant Secretary of the Office of Public Health said in a statement.

“The flu shot will not prevent COVID-19, but fewer people falling ill with flu means fewer doctors’ visits and hospitalizations, reducing the burden on our already strained healthcare system.”

In a statement, health officials also released a list of “flu shot facts,” which include the following:

-- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health recommend a yearly flu shot for everyone over 6 months of age.

-- A flu shot is especially crucial for people who may be at higher risk for serious complications. This includes babies and young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions and people 65 years and older.

-- The flu shot is safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women, who can pass on antibodies to their babies that will help protect them.

-- The flu shot starts to offer partial protection immediately, but takes about two weeks to offer full protection.

-- Most seasonal flu activity occurs between October and May, and typically peaks between December and February.

-- Influenza is especially serious in long-term care facilities (nursing homes). Severe and even fatal illness can be introduced by healthcare workers, visitors and newly admitted residents.

-- The flu has a tremendous impact on school attendance and on the families of school children. An estimated 28% of school-aged children get influenza each year.