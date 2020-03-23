BATON ROUGE – Due to the public health emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic, the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) is extending the deadline for state income taxes to July 15, 2020. The extension applies to Louisiana individual, corporation, fiduciary and partnership income tax returns and payments.
Income Tax Type
Tax Return
Due Date
Extended Due Date
Partnership
IT-565 - 2019 Partnership Return of Income
R-6922 - 2019 Composite Partnership Tax Return
April 15, 2020
May 15, 2020
July 15, 2020
Individual
IT-540 - 2019 LA Resident Income Tax Return
IT-540B - 2019 LA Nonresident and Part-Year Resident Income Tax Return
R-1035 - LA Consumer Use Tax Return
May 15, 2020
July 15, 2020
Fiduciary
IT-541 - 2019 Fiduciary Income Tax Return
May 15, 2020
July 15, 2020
Corporation
CIFT-620 - 2019 Corporation Income and 2020 Franchise Tax
May 15, 2020
July 15, 2020
“We recognize that the coronavirus pandemic has caused significant disruptions in the lives of Louisiana citizens,” Secretary of Revenue Kimberly Lewis Robinson said. “We believe providing more time to file and pay their taxes can help to ease the stress they might be feeling during this public health emergency.”
The state filing extension follows the U.S. Treasury Department’s decision to move the federal income tax deadline from April 15 to July 15.
The state filing extension is automatic for eligible taxes and no extension request is necessary. LDR will not apply penalties or interest to any applicable returns or payments submitted by the extended July 15 deadline.
Due to a statewide stay-at-home order issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards, LDR has suspended in-person customer service to help slow the spread of COVID-19. During this public health emergency, LDR recommends all taxpayers take advantage of the online customer service options available on the department’s website, including Louisiana File Online, the state’s free tax filing portal for individual taxpayers.
For more information, read Revenue Information Bulletin 20-009: Income and Franchise Tax Returns and Other Matters Related to COVID-19.
Good practices for social distancing and hygiene include:
- No gatherings of 10 or more
- Wash hands for 20 seconds or more
- Sneeze and cough into a tissue or elbow
- Disinfect common surfaces
