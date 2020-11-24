Dr. Chris Thomas has a unique perspective on COVID-19.
As a critical care physician with Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Thomas has been on the frontlines fighting the disease since the outbreak in March.
As a citizen of one of the virus’ early hotspots, Thomas became a patient himself.
“I had fear upon the diagnosis, because I had seen critically ill patients not survive,” Thomas told reporters. “I think that is real, I think it is logical, it is science, and we should recognize that possibility when we think of our loved ones.”
Thomas spoke at a press conference last week when Gov. John Bel Edwards and others warned the state of a new surge of COVID-19 infections that could place hospitals and their personnel at risk.
Over the last several weeks, the state has seen a sharp uptick in new COVID-19 cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations.
Though Louisiana had largely been spared the surge felt across the country in recent weeks, Edwards, Thomas, and Dr. Joseph Kanter of the Office of Public Health confirmed that the state is officially in its third surge.
“We are in a rough place, and the concern is that it’s gonna get worse,” Kanter said.
The potential for things to “get worse” is what prompted Thomas to speak during the press conference, he said. Since his work began in the COVID-19 unit, Thomas said he’s seen many people recover from the disease, and he’s seen his fair share fall to the disease.
Upon his own COVID-19 diagnosis, Thomas recalled having muscle pain, high fever, and shortness of breath. He said he was fortunate enough to not need a trip to the ICU, something that couldn’t be said for thousands of other people over the last eight months.
“I was fortunate,” he said.
Thomas also recalled a story about a former COVID-19 patient who had “no known prior health conditions” but nonetheless transitioned from the floor to ICU on the third day of his hospitalization.
The man was soon put into COVID isolation area and was monitored for 14 days, during which he and Thomas “had conversations about the things he enjoyed, his children and what they wanted him to do.”
“He began asking if he’d ever feel normal again,” Thomas said. “My answer was I do not know.”
The man has since improved, Thomas said, something more than 6,000 people in the state were not able to say.
“Unfortunately he does not represent all the patients I’ve taken care of,” Thomas said. “Covid is a disease that changes patients’ lives and families.”
Despite his experiences over the past several months, Thomas said that some people he sees do not believe the disease is real, though he said it could be a coping mechanism.
“Do I still have patients and patients’ families who tell me it is not real? The answer, unfortunately, is ‘yes,’” he said.
Since the start of the pandemic, Thomas said he has seen the stress “become too much” for some in the healthcare profession, leading many to seek opportunities elsewhere. At times, the amount of ICU patients at his facility “reaches the hundreds,” which presents a “significant challenge” to the staff.
“None of us were trained in taking care of that many patients,” he said.
Thomas said those who have remained “are committed, educated, and dedicated to the citizens of Louisiana,” but they need help from the public as the state braces for what health experts say could be a “grim” holiday season.
“We have weathered two previous surges,” Thomas said. “With that being said, our plea is very clear: Please let it be less. Please do your job and think about this as a real impact to your families.”
He urged people to believe in the mitigation measures “that we know work,” such as wearing a mask, socially distancing from others, practicing good hygiene, and others. He also
“If the number of patients overwhelms our current staff, the ability to deliver that excellent care day after day will be limited,” he said. “Don’t force us to make that decision.”
“We need to change our behavior,” he said later. “That is most important.”
