The Louisiana Department of Health added more than 14,000 new COVID-19 cases to the ongoing tally in its Friday update as hospitalizations surpassed 2,100.
On Friday, the state reported another 92 COVID-19 hospitalizations, bringing the total to 2,173 statewide, the most since Sept. 3, 2021. Since mid-December, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 1,977, more than an 11-fold increase.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by three to 132, the most at one time since Oct. 3, 2021.
On Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 14,158 new COVID-19 cases. The latest case count — which includes 9,644 confirmed cases and 4,514 “probable” cases — was based on 71,915 tests, equating to a positivity rate of 19.6 percent.
The state also reported eight new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and two “probable” deaths in the latest update.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 770,199 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 226,424 “probable” cases
-- 13,128 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 2,009 “probable” deaths
-- 13,071,694 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,676,146 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,359,792 series completed; 4,859,846 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported 1,592 new cases of COVID-19 over the last three days, a total that includes 867 confirmed cases and 725 suspected cases. Due to a processing error, the Department of Health was unable to update COVID-19 cases by parish and region on Wednesday and Thursday.
The parish also reported one new confirmed death from COVID-19 in addition to one suspected death.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 19,871 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 10,127 “probable” cases
-- 313 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 85 “probable” deaths
-- 266,931 total COVID-19 tests
-- 62,041 initiated vaccine series; 55,413 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
