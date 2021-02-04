Louisiana has lowered the age requirement for those wishing to get a COVID-19 vaccine, making people 65 and older eligible for vaccinations.
The threshold had previously been set at people 70 and older. By lowering the age requirement by five years, an additional 275,000 people in Louisiana will be eligible for the vaccine.
The state expanded the vaccine to other groups, as well, adding people in the unified command group, state and local COVID-19 emergency response personnel and law enforcement, and March and April election workers to the growing list.
The expansion in eligibility will begin on Monday, Feb 8.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the expansion during his weekly COVID-19 briefing on Thursday. As part of the Unified Command Group, Edwards is eligible to receive a vaccine and said he is “excited” to do it. He plans to receive his first dose next week.
Edwards said an increase in doses available from the federal government to the state, the progress in administering vaccines to earlier groups and concerns about emerging COVID variants prompted him to lower the age for who can be vaccinated.
Louisiana recently joined a federal pharmacy partnership that could bring as many as 14,000 additional weekly doses to the state, in addition to a weekly increase of doses by more than 20 percent from the federal government.
The state has also been allowed to take unused, stockpiled doses from its allocation to the federal long-term care partnership to be administered in Louisiana pharmacies and clinics.
In a statement, Edwards said data shows that people between the ages of 65 and 74 are “five times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID and 90 times more likely to die than younger people.”
“An increase in supply of doses and our strong progress in vaccinating Louisianans allows us to expand vaccine eligibility to people 65 and older,” Edwards said, “meaning many of the most vulnerable who are most at risk for suffering serious COVID complications or death will be able to schedule their appointments beginning on Monday.”
Louisiana’s vaccine strategy is being informed by the recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommended prioritizing health care workers, nursing home residents, people 75 and older and some essential frontline workers.
Recently, both the administrations of former President Donald Trump and that of President Joseph Biden and other federal officials have encouraged states to make vaccinations for people 65 and older a top priority.
At least 29 other states already offer vaccines to people 65 and older.
Since the COVID-19 vaccine first became available in Louisiana in mid-December, the total number of doses administered is 534,985, according to state figures. The Department of Health is also reporting that 130,978 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort, which is expected to last until the summer. This week, health officials said 406 vaccine providers in all 64 parishes will receive very limited doses of the COVID vaccine.
The Department of Health regularly updates its list of participating pharmacies, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov. (To find a location near you, click here.)
Frontline hospital workers were the first to receive the vaccine when it was made available in December, followed by the residents and staff of nursing homes, emergency medical services employees, and firefighters.
The state expanded those that can begin receiving their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine to Group 1B Tier 1, a group that included people 70 and older as well as additional healthcare workers.
Here's who is newly eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Monday:
-- People 65 and older
-- Unified command group
-- State and local COVID-19 emergency response personnel and law enforcement
-- March and April election workers
Vaccine are already available to:
-- Health-related support personnel (labs, mortuary, pharmacy)
-- Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff
-- Urgent care clinic providers and staff
-- Community care clinic providers and staff
-- Behavioral health clinic providers and staff
-- Dialysis providers and clients
-- Home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)
-- Dental providers and staff
-- American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind
-- Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools (if not already receiving or in a plan to receive from their respective schools)
