Louisiana will receive 37,900 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week, which officials hope will boost the state’s vaccination effort that has now surpassed 1 million administered doses.
The announcement from the Louisiana Department of Health comes one day after the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), a federal advisory panel within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), voted unanimously to recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for people 18 and older.
ACIP’s decision follows the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) action on Saturday authorizing the vaccine for emergency use for people 18 and older. Through trials and evaluation, the FDA found it to be “safe and effective.”
The J&J vaccine becomes the country’s third vaccine, joining the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. Officials expect to receive the allotment of the “one-shot, easier-to-use” vaccine sometime this week.
“We are hopeful over the coming weeks and months that this third vaccine will help ease supply constraints and bring America and Louisiana one step closer to ending this pandemic,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, state health officer, in a statement.
“This is a very good vaccine, and very exciting news. When it's your turn, I urge you to take whatever vaccine you can get your hands on. Passing up the opportunity could literally cost you your life.”
In addition to the Johnson & Johnson shipment, the state expects to receive 52,650 Pfizer doses and 45,000 Moderna doses, Kanter said last week. That would make this week’s shipment the highest-dose allotment for a single week since the rollout began in mid-December.
“Our goal is to ensure everyone in Louisiana has the opportunity to get the COVID vaccine,” said Dr. Courtney Phillips, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health, in a statement. “I encourage all residents to ask questions, get the facts and begin conversations with your doctor or other medical professionals in your communities now so you are ready when it’s your turn.”
Frontline hospital workers were the first to receive the vaccine when it was made available in December, followed by the residents and staff of nursing homes, emergency medical services employees, and firefighters.
The state expanded those that can begin receiving their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine to Group 1B Tier 1.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards expanded the pool of those eligible for vaccinations, making shots available to more than 1.6 million residents statewide. There are currently more than 2,000 vaccine providers in the state, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of the latest data, the state has administered 1,025,411 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Officials are also reporting that 368,146 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
The statewide vaccination effort, which is being led by the Louisiana Department of Health, should pick up speed with the addition of a single-dose shot.
Like the other COVID-19 vaccines, officials said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine “is 100% effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths — our most urgent, important goal.” To date, Louisiana has confirmed more than 8,900 COVID-19 related deaths.
Unlike the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is given in one dose, which could be especially beneficial for people who have difficulty taking time off work. It may also offer more protection faster than the other two vaccines, which require two shots three and four weeks apart.
Additionally, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a more durable vaccine, which makes it easier to handle. It can last up to three months in the refrigerator, whereas the other vaccines must be stored at very cold temperatures.
The data and information underpinning the FDA's action can be found online: https://www.fda.gov/media/146217/download.
