The deadline for families to apply for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program has been extended, according to the Louisiana Department of Education and the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

The new deadline to apply is now Monday, June 15, a week later than initially set. There will be no further extension.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program provides financial help to families of children who normally receive free or reduced-price meals at school to replace those meals that were missed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

All Louisiana public schools and many non-public school facilities have been closed since March 16.

These benefits, which total $285 per child, intend to cover 50 school days, from the onset of statewide school facility closures through the end of the 2019-2020 academic year. Parents who applied for free meals in May, after the P-EBT program was announced, will receive $91.20, which covers the cost of meals for 16 school days in May.

Families with children who attend a Livingston Parish public school are eligible for the program since all Livingston Parish schools receive free meals via the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP).

So far, approximately 431,764 applications have been submitted on behalf of eligible children, or nearly 60 percent of all 729,507 eligible children.

P-EBT is separate from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit, which is issued on a Louisiana Purchase EBT card to approved low-income households. The P-EBT card can be used to purchase the same eligible food for the household as can be purchased with a SNAP card.

All SNAP families with qualifying students are also eligible to receive P-EBT benefits if they apply, and P-EBT also is available to non-SNAP families if they meet the P-EBT guidelines.

The P-EBT benefits do not compete with other school meals programs. Many public school systems, for example, continue to offer emergency school meals to children regardless of the child's enrollment or income. Children can continue to access these meals, in addition to the P-EBT benefits.

Eligible families must complete an online application before being issued a P-EBT debit card by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Service to access benefits. The P-EBT card will function like a standard EBT card, and the same guidelines will apply.

To apply for the program, visit the Department of Education’s website at www.louisianabelieves.com. Applicants must provide the full names of the student and parent, date of birth, Social Security number, home address, school, and school district.

The Louisiana Department of Education and the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services also announced “a slight delay” in the timeline for mailed benefits for parents who applied between May 18 and May 25, during the program's first week of applications.

While the vast majority of P-EBT cards for this first group were expected to arrive in Louisiana mailboxes by the first part of this week, DCFS said it was notified by its contractor that recipients should expect “a delay of several days.” Updates will be provided as they become available.

Families who completed the application by May 25 will be the first to receive the cards. They are expected to arrive this week. Families who completed the application by June 1 should receive benefits by June 13. Those who complete the application by June 8 should receive benefits by June 19. Those who apply by the new June 15 deadline should receive P-EBT cards by June 26.

Benefits are available for 365 days. The cards may be used at any store that accepts SNAP to buy SNAP-eligible food items.