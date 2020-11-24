Louisiana will scale back to a “revised Phase Two” order as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge in all regions of the state, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday.
The new order will revert most businesses back to 50-percent capacity through the end of the year. Edwards said he intends to sign the newest order later Tuesday and that it will be in place for 28 days, through Dec. 23.
The order will go into effect Wednesday, Nov. 25 — one day before a Thanksgiving holiday that health experts fear will spread the virus even more as families and friends gather for in-person celebrations.
“Because of the trajectory we have been on, it is imperative that we take action and take action now,” Edwards said.
Over the last several weeks, the state has seen a sharp uptick in new COVID-19 cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations. That reality is becoming more apparent every day at noon, when the Department of Health updates its COVID-19 dashboard.
In the month of November, officials have added at least 1,000 new cases to the ongoing tally in a day 12 times, already eclipsing the total for the months of September and October (four).
Edwards said the most recent weekly report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force showed that Louisiana had 474 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, up from 172 new cases the week before.
The most recent national average was 356 new cases per 100,000 people.
“This is the first week in many weeks that Louisiana has more cases than the national average,” Edwards said.
The state’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Nov. 5-11, was 7.50 percent, the highest since Aug. 13-19, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health. The statewide positivity rate has steadily risen week-to-week after falling to 4.20 percent Oct. 1-7.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 40 on Tuesday to 1,052 statewide, the most since Aug. 20 (1,087). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have risen in 15 of the last 18 updates and by 534 statewide since Oct. 4.
During the press conference, Dr. Joseph Kanter of the Office of Public Health said, “What we’re seeing now is as concerning as it’s ever been.”
“We were lucky for a few weeks watching the rest of the country going up and up,” he said. “That luck has clearly run out now.”
Kanter said the current spike is identical to the second spike over the summer, when the disease spread more evenly across the state. Hospitals still have capacity, but Kanter said it’s futile to wait until you reach capacity before making a change.
“If you wait to act until your hospitals are at 100 percent capacity, it’s way too late,” Kanter said.
Kanter said small gatherings “have been a larger component than months ago” regarding the virus’ rapid spread but added that, “it’s just one slice of that.”
“We continue to see a lot of cases tied to bars, restaurants, events, and churches as well,” Kanter said. “It truly is multifactorial. The mitigation measures are going to be significant… but not absolute. The other side of that is people really need to make responsible decisions when no one is looking.”
In the modified Phase Two order, restaurants, gyms, and non-essential businesses will be limited to 50 percent capacity, though churches and other places of worship will be allowed 75 percent capacity with social distancing intact.
Under the new order, bars can be open to on-premises inside consumption in a parish with a positivity rate of 5 percent or lower for two consecutive weeks. Bars with over 5 percent positivity are allowed to have outdoor on-premises consumption up to 25-percent capacity and no more than 50 people seated at physically distant tables.
Other regulations regarding bars — such as only tableside service, patrons must be seated, and no alcohol sales after 11 p.m. — will remain in place.
Most indoor gatherings will be limited to 25 percent capacity and 75 people, while outdoor gatherings will be limited to 25 percent capacity or 150 people “where strict physical distancing is not possible.”
Spectator capacity at sporting events will remain at 25 percent, and decisions on schools will be left up to local school district leaders.
The statewide mask mandate will remain in effect, Edwards said.
“Of all the things we’re asking people to do, wearing a mask is most important,” he said. “Physically distancing from people not part of your immediate household is second-most important.”
During the press conference, Edwards cited predictions from health experts who said “we are in for three really tough months” and implore people to avoid focusing on when restrictions might be lifted.
Though the current order expires two days before Christmas, Edwards said, “No one should believe we’re gonna relax restrictions at that time.”
“There are no magic tricks to be worked here,” Edwards said. “The only way to stop the surge is by these restrictions and mitigation measures.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.