Gov. John Bel Edwards and health officials painted a grim picture of Louisiana’s current plight amid the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, casting aside any doubt as to where the state currently stands.
“Make no mistake, Louisiana is in the third surge of this pandemic,” Edwards said before adding, “this surge is clearly worse than the first two, and it is nationwide.”
Edwards made the comments as the state sees a sharp uptick in new COVID-19 cases, positivity rates, and hospitalizations, something the rest of the country has been experiencing for weeks. His view was shared by Dr. Chris Thomas, of LSU Health, and Dr. Joseph Kanter, of the Office of Public Health.
“This is the beginning of our third surge,” Kanter said. “For the last few weeks, we have had some comfort in Louisiana holding steady. Luck has run out. This is our third surge, and people’s mindsets need to change.”
Louisiana reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday — 1,761 confirmed cases and 291 probable cases — as the most recent positivity rate report was 7.50 percent, the highest since Aug. 13-19.
Likewise, COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their highest point (929) since Aug. 25 and have increased by 411 statewide since Oct. 4. That includes 253 more hospital admissions in the last week.
“That is the metric that is most concerning to me,” Edwards said. “It’s increasing at a rate that we can’t sustain over time.”
Louisiana has seen two COVID-19 surges since the disease’s outbreak in March and has flattened the curve both times, first after the governor issued a stay-at-home order and then after the implementation of a statewide mask mandate.
After cases and hospitalizations plateaued for about three months following the summer surge, Edwards said a few factors have led to the recent spike — COVID-19 fatigue, people hosting informal social gatherings for Halloween, and a petition by House Republicans that caused confusion as to whether the state was still under a public health emergency.
With Thanksgiving next week and Christmas less than a month after that, Edwards said the situation could get “even worse” if people don’t alter their typical holiday celebrations.
“If you’re planning on a Thanksgiving that looks like previous Thanksgivings… you’re making a mistake,” the governor said.
Edwards said he had a call with hospital CEOs across the state who “painted a fairly grim picture” regarding their capacity to deliver healthcare if the current trajectory continues. The greatest issue isn’t necessarily with available beds but rather available workers to staff those beds.
Thomas, who has worked in a COVID-19 unit since March, echoed Edwards’ statement, pointing to a number of colleagues who have left the profession amid the pandemic.
Staffing could present even more of a problem over the next several weeks, Thomas said, adding that the current surge presents a greater risk to the healthcare system than the previous two and that “every hospital” is in jeopardy of being overwhelmed.
“The entire state is at risk,” Thomas said.
In its weekly report to states, the White House coronavirus task force said of Louisiana: “Current mitigation efforts are inadequate and must be increased to flatten the curve to sustain the health system for both COVID and non-COVID emergencies.”
Edwards agreed with those remarks, saying the state “as a whole” needs to be more vigilant when it comes to wearing masks, social distancing, practicing good hygiene, avoiding large crowds, and staying home when sick.
“The effort in Louisiana is inadequate to the task,” he said.
Near the end of the press conference, Edwards pointed to his Phase Three order that is set to end Dec. 4, saying that he believes the state can “flatten the curve” again without moving backwards in phases.
“If we would all do the things in the Phase Three order, our numbers will improve,” he said. “The question is are the people of Louisiana too fatigued by COVID to where they won’t respond this time. I don’t believe that is the case, and I hope and pray that’s not the case.”
Despite saying he currently has no intentions of implementing new restrictions at this time, Edwards said, “If we need to do additional restrictions, we are going to do that.”
As of Thursday, the state is reporting 202,743 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 5,951 confirmed COVID-19 deaths; and 3,184,631 COVID-19 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 9,223 “probable” cases; 248 “probable” deaths; and 185,960 “presumed” recoveries.
