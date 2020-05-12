Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has joined an 18-state effort calling on Congress to investigate the Chinese government’s role in the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter to the U.S. House and Senate Foreign Relations Committee and other Congressional leaders dated May 9, Landry and colleagues highlighted the havoc COVID-19 has wreaked on their states.
Across the country, there have been more than 1.4 million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, resulting in more than 83,000 deaths.
The public health emergency has had a devastating effect on the economy, with 33.5 million American workers filing initial unemployment claims in the seven weeks of the pandemic recession, the most rapid bout of job loss in American history.
In Louisiana, the novel coronavirus has reached more than 32,000 reported cases and approximately 2,281 deaths, according to the latest figures from the state Department of Health.
Additionally, Louisiana ranks third nationally in unemployment rate since the COVID-19 outbreak at 33 percent and has given out unemployment claims in record numbers.
In their letter to Congress, Landry and the other Attorney Generals stated recent reports suggest that the Chinese government “willfully and knowingly concealed information about the severity of the virus while simultaneously stockpiling personal protective equipment.”
“In what Secretary of State Pompeo has described as a ‘classic communist disinformation effort,’ the Chinese government, aided by the World Health Organization, appears to have intentionally misled the world over the last six months,” the letter reads.
The Attorney Generals are asking for Congressional Hearings to help better understand the origins of COVID-19 and efforts by the Chinese government to deceive the international community.
Attorney Generals from Louisiana, South Carolina, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia signed off on the letter.
“We must all hold China accountable for the devastation and destruction caused by COVID-19,” the letter reads.
To read the entire letter, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.