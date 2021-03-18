Louisiana leads the nation at administering second doses of the coronavirus vaccine within the recommended timeframe, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
In the report, officials said Louisiana has administered the second COVID-19 shot during the recommended interval 98.3 percent of the time, just ahead of Maine (98.2) and Alaska (97.9).
The national average is 95.6 percent.
Experts say the second shot of the Pfizer vaccine is to be given 21 days after the first dose, while it is 28 days for the Moderna vaccine.
“Thanks to our healthcare providers, Louisiana ranks first out of all 50 states at administering second doses of the COVID vaccines within the recommended time frame,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said via social media. “Remember you aren't fully vaccinated until 2 weeks after your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.”
Edwards recently expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine, which now includes anyone 16 and older with certain high-risk health conditions.
As of the latest data, the state has administered more than 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with nearly 569,000 now fully-vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.