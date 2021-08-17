The Louisiana Department of Health is allowing a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people with weak immune systems that put them at high risk for the deadly virus.
In a news release, the agency said the third dose will be made available to people whose immune systems “are compromised moderately to severely” and are fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine.
The announcement comes amid a wave of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Louisiana in recent weeks. As of the latest data, Louisiana leads the nation in case growth per capita, with much of the spread fueled by the delta variant.
The surge in cases has led to an accompanying rise in hospitalizations, which have been at a record-high for more than two weeks.
The new policy from LDH is in adherence to new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC endorsed a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for people whose immune systems have been weakened by cancer treatment, organ transplants, or other conditions.
“At a time when the Delta variant is surging, an additional vaccine dose for some people with weakened immune systems could help prevent serious and possibly life-threatening COVID-19 cases within this population,” LDH said in a statement.
The CDC recommends the additional dose of a COVID-19 vaccine be administered “at least four weeks after” a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, according to LDH. The CDC is not recommending additional doses or booster shots for any other population at this time.
For people who received either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, a third dose of the same vaccine should be used. Additionally, a person should not receive more than three vaccine doses.
An online form with checkboxes for the type of immune system problem is available on the LDH website. LDH is also asking vaccine providers to have these forms available for patients to complete.
People are urged to report any serious side effects to the National Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) at http://VAERS.hhs.gov.
What You Need to Know
-- People who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because they are more at risk of serious, prolonged illness.
-- People who have compromised immune systems may benefit from an additional dose to make sure they have enough protection against COVID-19.
-- CDC recommends people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised should receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine after their initial 2 doses.
Who Needs an Additional COVID-19 Vaccine?
Currently, CDC is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose. This includes people who have:
-- Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
-- Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
-- Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
-- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
-- Advanced or untreated HIV infection
-- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response
-- Other conditions which cause moderate or severe immunosuppression similar to the above conditions
-- People should talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them.
-- Prescription or notation from a physician or other prescriber is not necessary at this time. Patients with one of the above conditions who wish to receive an additional dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine may self-attest to their condition by completing and signing this form.
