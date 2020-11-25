COVID-19 testing sites operated by the Louisiana National Guard will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27, for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Normal hours will resume next week.
In a press release Wednesday morning, health officials said the state is currently experiencing increases in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and percent positivity. With the state “in the heart of flu season,” officials urged people to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks, washing hands, maintaining 6 feet of social distance, and staying home when sick.
The Department of Health also gave some tips for the Thanksgiving holiday.
“Louisianans should consider staying home with our own households and seeing loved ones over video chat,” LDH said in the statement. “If gathering in person, keep the group small and take the celebration outdoors where the risk of transmitting the coronavirus is reduced.
“The best way to show our loved ones we care this year is by reducing the likelihood that we give them COVID.”
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect for 28 days until Dec. 23.
