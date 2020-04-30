A local church is teaming with the Louisiana National Guard and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to feed families affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Victory Baptist Church in Walker will host a meal distribution program to families in need from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, May 7.
The church is located at 31449 N. Corbin Road.
The purpose of the event is to help families adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Victory Baptist Church Pastor Chad Ward said in a message to The News.
Organizers hope to feed around 600 families. The food will be free of charge and requires no paperwork.
“We are giving out boxes of food with the National Guard and the Greater Baton Rouge Food bank to families affected by COVID-19,” Ward said.
Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles when they arrive.
