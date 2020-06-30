The Louisiana Army National Guard will conduct flyovers near local hospitals to salute first responders and healthcare workers battling the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, July 1.
The flyovers will begin at 11 a.m. in separate parts of the state. One flyover will travel from Slidell to Lake Charles, while the other will go from Alexandria to Shreveport.
The UH-60 helicopters, under the Louisiana Army National Guard's State Aviation Command, are scheduled to pass over 11 major hospitals, though other medical facilities within the vicinity will also be incorporated.
Locally, helicopters are scheduled to pass over North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond at 11:20 a.m. From there, it’ll travel west through Livingston Parish and past Baton Rouge to Lafayette before ending at Lake Charles.
“Thank You, first responders and healthcare professionals who have been working the frontlines of the COVID-19 response!” the Louisiana Army National Guard wrote in a social media post.
