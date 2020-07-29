Louisiana is now No. 1 in the nation in per-capita cases of the novel coronavirus, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards.
The governor announced the state’s newest ranking in a press conference Tuesday, nearly a week into his latest order extending Phase Two of reopening the state. Edwards said the new ranking wasn’t a surprise to health officials given “this trajectory over the last couple of weeks.”
Since July 1, Louisiana has reported at least 1,500 new COVID-19 cases in a day 18 times, including at least 2,000 new cases 10 times since July 10. The state is now at 111,038 confirmed cases since the first case was reported in early March.
The recent surge in cases has put Louisiana ahead of states such as New York and New Jersey, which have both been epicenters of the coronavirus since the outbreak of the virus in the spring.
“That per capita ranking should be an alarm bell for everyone to fully understand just how serious this pandemic is in Louisiana and how much COVID-19 we’ve had, literally from the beginning,” he said.
Despite the top ranking in cases per capita, Edwards said health experts are starting to see “early signs” of a plateau in both cases and hospitalizations, though cases are plateauing “at a really high number.”
This comes after cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations reached “alarming levels” in recent weeks that strained hospitals across the state and forced Edwards to issue a statewide mask mandate, among other extra measures.
The recent surge was different from the virus’ outbreak in March, when most of the cases and hospitalizations were confined to the Greater New Orleans area, which early modeling showed to exceed medical capacity in early April. That has since stretched to the rest of Louisiana, which over the last month lost all the gains it made in hospitalizations when it was under a stay-at-home order and in Phase One.
Hours before Edwards’ press conference, the state added 1,121 cases to the ongoing tally, the lowest number since July 6.
According to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health, COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 1,581 statewide on July 22. As of Tuesday, they were at 1,583, signaling a possible plateau.
“For me, if there’s any good news over a period of time, that number is it,” Edwards said in reference to recent COVID-19 hospital admissions. “Over the last six days, our hospitalizations have been flat. That’s the first time that’s happened in a very long time. Hopefully that is the beginning of a trend.”
Last week, Edwards formally extended Phase Two of Louisiana’s reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic for another two weeks, citing the surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that made him hesitant to move the state into Phase Three.
That marked the second time Edwards extended Phase Two, following a four-week extension last month. The earliest the state can enter Phase Three would be Friday, Aug. 7.
Under Phase Two, most businesses and faith-based organizations are allowed to operate at 50-percent capacity, among other mitigation measures. In addition, Edwards’ statewide mask mandate for people 8 and older, ban of on-site consumption at bars, and 50-person limit on social gatherings will remain in effect for the duration of Phase Two.
In a press conference last week, Edwards hinted that a move backward into Phase One is possible if the state doesn’t improve its COVID-19 situation. During the press conference, Edwards provided testimony from Dr. Amanda Logue, of Lafayette General, and Dr. Henry Kaufman, of Our Lady of Lourdes, who both stated that their hospitals are “at or near capacity.”
Though he didn’t broach the subject of moving back to Phase One on Tuesday, Edwards said the extra mitigation measures “appear to be working to slow transmission rate.” He noted that regional medical directors are seeing an “increased adherence” to mask wearing, which he called “a great sign.”
Edwards continued to implore people to take seriously the mitigation measures in place, such as wearing a mask in public, social distancing, maintaining good hygiene practices, avoiding large crowds, and staying at home when sick.
“We got on top of [this virus] once before, and we can do it again… without going to a stay-at-home order and closing more businesses,” Edwards said. “But it is going to require all of us doing our part.”
