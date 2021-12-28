Several Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles locations, including one in Livingston Parish, are closing as the state’s surge in new COVID-19 cases continues.
Louisiana OMV offices in the following cities are closing temporarily “due to precautions related to COVID-19,” according to a statement from OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain: Crowley, Chalmette, Franklinton, Jennings, Lafayette, Livingston, Mandeville, Monroe, New Orleans (Veterans Boulevard), Shreveport, Westwego, and Winnsboro.
The closures come amid a wave of COVID-19 cases, fueled by the new Omicron variant.
Reopening dates have not yet been announced for impacted locations but will be posted when they become available.
Several Louisiana OMV branches are also operating with limited personnel at this time due to the impacts of COVID-19.
Germain said facial coverings and social distancing are required at all OMV locations, Germain said.
“Louisiana residents should only visit OMV field offices if it’s absolutely necessary,” Germain said. “Our online services are always open and we encourage guests to visit expresslane.org before going to a field office.”
In the statement, Germain urged customers to utilize online services, the LA Wallet app, and Public Tag Agents.
Additionally, customers can visit expresslane.org for online services available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Online services found at expresslane.org include vehicle registration renewal, duplicate registration request, official driving record request, duplicate driver’s license request, driver’s license and ID card renewals, a REAL ID checklist and more.
