More than 1 million Louisiana residents have been infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, the state reported another 29,125 new cases, a total that includes 21,608 confirmed cases and 7,517 “probable” cases.
Tuesday’s report included three day's worth of data. The Department of Health did not report on Monday, Jan. 17, due to Martin Luther King, Jr., Day.
The latest increase pushed Louisiana’s total case count to 1,025,748 — which includes 791,807 confirmed cases and 233,941 suspected cases — as the highly-contagious Omicron variant continues to spread through the state.
There have also been 43,899 total cases of reinfection reported to the state since the pandemic started. Reinfections are not yet included in case counts.
The state reported another 10 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,183 statewide, the most since Sept. 3, 2021. Since mid-December, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 1,987.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by 10 to 142, the most at one time since Sept. 30, 2021.
The state also reported 42 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 16 “probable” deaths in the latest update.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 791,807 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 233,941 “probable” cases
-- 13,170 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 2,025 “probable” deaths
-- 13,217,754 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,684,461 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,365,519 series completed; 4,873,448 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
