There have been more than 15,000 deaths in Louisiana because of COVID-19, according to the most recent information.
In its first official update of 2022, the Louisiana Department of Health reported nine new confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in addition to six suspected deaths, pushing the state’s total to 15,001.
Louisiana reached 15,000 COVID-19 deaths nearly 22 months after the pandemic began. The state reported its first death related to COVID-19 on March 14, 2020, when a 58-year-old Orleans Parish resident with underlying health conditions died from the virus.
Gov. John Bel Edwards took to social media on Monday to comment on the state’s “grim milestone.”
“Today, we cross another grim milestone in the pandemic, as we report more than 15,000 Louisianans have died from COVID,” Edwards said via social media. “Join me in praying for the loved ones they’ve left behind. Right now, the majority of COVID deaths can be prevented with safe & effective vaccines.”
