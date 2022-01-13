Louisiana has surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations and is now reporting more than at any point in the pandemic other than during the Delta surge, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, the state reported another 82 COVID-19 hospitalizations, bringing the total to 2,081 statewide, the most since Sept. 4, 2021. Since mid-December, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 1,885, more than a 10-fold increase.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by 18 to 129, the most at one time since Oct. 5, 2021.
On Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 14,932 new COVID-19 cases, the second-most in one day to date. The latest case count — which includes 9,655 confirmed cases and 5,277 “probable” cases — was based on 69,329 tests, equating to a positivity rate of 21.5 percent.
The state also reported eight new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and three “probable” deaths in the latest update.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 760,555 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 221,910 “probable” cases
-- 13,120 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 2,007 “probable” deaths
-- 12,999,764 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,676,146 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,359,792 series completed; 4,859,846 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported one new confirmed death from COVID-19 in addition to one suspected death.
The parish also passed 62,000 residents who have started a vaccine series.
For the second straight day, the Department of Health was unable to update COVID-19 cases and percent positivity by parish and region in its noon update.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 19,004 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 9,402 “probable” cases
-- 312 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 84 “probable” deaths
-- 260,584 total COVID-19 tests
-- 62,041 initiated vaccine series; 55,413 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.