Louisiana has surpassed 3.3 million administered vaccination doses against COVID-19, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The Louisiana Department of Health was closed on Monday, July 5, for the Independence Day holiday. Tuesday’s update includes data collected since Friday, July 2.
According to the most recent data, the number of administered vaccine doses reached 3,315,817, an increase of 26,283 from the last report Thursday. The state is also reporting that 1,645,608 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 13,766.
Approximately 1,794,779 Louisiana residents have initiated a vaccination series, a rise of 13,645 from the last report.
In other news, Louisiana confirmed 1,595 new COVID-19 cases and five COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 422 “probable” cases and one new “probable” death.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 79 over the last four days to 338 statewide. Ventilator usage rose by five to 33 statewide, figures show.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 408,391 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 76,186 “probable” cases
-- 9,734 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,029 “probable” deaths
-- 7,810,833 COVID-19 tests
-- 3,315,817 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,645,608 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, approximately 39,009 residents have initiated a vaccination series, an increase of 342 from the last report. The parish is also reporting that 35,945 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 331.
Based on its population of roughly 138,000 people, just over 28.2 percent of Livingston Parish has initiated a vaccine series while just over 26 percent has completed a vaccine series.
In other news, Livingston Parish officials confirmed 90 new COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.
Officials also reported 26 new “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 10,718 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,848 “probable” cases
-- 186 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 26 “probable” deaths
-- 152,881 total COVID-19 tests
-- 39,009 initiated vaccine series; 35,945 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
