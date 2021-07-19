Louisiana has surpassed 3,4 million administered COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
According to the most recent data, the number of administered vaccine doses reached 3,407,099, an increase of 26,870 from the last report Thursday. The state is also reporting that 1,686,533 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 9,503.
Approximately 1,849,580 Louisiana residents have initiated a vaccination series, a rise of 18,119 from the last report.
In other news, Louisiana confirmed 3,176 new COVID-19 cases and nine new COVID-19 deaths Monday.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 811 “probable” cases and four new “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 148 over the weekend to 711 statewide. Since falling to 259 on July 2, hospitalizations have risen by 452.
Ventilator usage rose by seven to 54 statewide, figures show.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 419,797 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 80,135 “probable” cases
-- 9,792 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,049 “probable” deaths
-- 7,984,609 COVID-19 tests
-- 3,407,099 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,686,533 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.