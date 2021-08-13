COVID-19 hospitalizations saw a slight bump on Friday, rising by six overnight to 2,907 statewide, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That marks the 33rd straight day that COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen. Of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals, about 91 percent are not fully vaccinated, data from the Department of Health shows.
Since July 1, hospitalizations have shot up by 2,648.
As of Friday, there were 399 COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators, a rise of 13 overnight.
In other news, the number of total confirmed COVID-19 cases to date passed a half-million when officials confirmed 4,337 new cases, bringing the total to 504,279. In addition, the state confirmed 43 new COVID-19 deaths.
Officials also reported 3,211 new “probable” cases and 14 “probable” deaths.
Of the new cases reported July 29 - Aug. 4, 90 percent of those were not fully vaccinated. Of the new deaths reported in that same time period, 83 percent weren’t fully vaccinated.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 504,279 confirmed cases confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 110,497 “probable” cases
-- 10,357 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,162 “probable” deaths
-- 8,784,137 total COVID-19 tests
-- 3,755,344 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,771,279 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 190 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths, bringing the toll this month to 22. The parish has reported eight new COVID-19 deaths in the last three days.
Officials also reported 251 new “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 14,323 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 5,848 “probable” cases
-- 219 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 29 “probable” deaths
-- 179,398 total COVID-19 tests
-- 49,714 initiated vaccine series; 38,999 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
