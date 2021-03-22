Louisiana surpassed a “grim” milestone on Monday — more than 10,000 people are now believed to have died from the novel coronavirus.
The Louisiana Department of Health reported another 42 COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 10,030. Of that total, approximately 9,225 people are confirmed to have died from the virus, while another 805 are listed as “probable.”
The state reported its first death on March 14, 2020, which was five days after the first confirmed case.
In Livingston Parish, the local death toll stands at 172 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 21 probable deaths.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and officials from the Department of Health released a joint statement regarding the “stunning” number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus.
“Today is a grim milestone for our state as more than 10,000 Louisianans have now died from COVID-19, marking a year of sadness and loss, as so many families and friends are missing their loved ones,” Edwards said. “We must pray for them and their families and do everything we can to prevent the spread of this terrible illness.”
Dr. Courtney N. Phillips, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health, provided context to the mounting death toll, saying the state has lost more residents to COVID-19 than accidents, chronic lower respiratory disease, stroke and Alzheimer’s combined — which were the third-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-leading causes of death in 2017.
Phillips added that COVID-19 would've been the second-leading cause of death that year, behind only heart disease.
She also said the state has lost more residents to the coronavirus “than the population sizes of 85% of Louisiana’s towns, cities and villages.”
“We grieve with the many families who have lost loved ones - and we are driven and determined to end this pandemic,” Phillips said.
Edwards, Phillips, and Dr. Joseph Kanter, state health officer, urged residents to get vaccinated and to continue following mitigation measures to slow the spread of the virus.
“These vaccines are not just about getting back to a more normal life and ending the pandemic, they’re also a critical tool in ensuring fewer people die from this illness,” Edwards said.
Added Kanter: “The COVID vaccines are our exit ramp from this pandemic and I could not be more encouraged by the tremendous work already undertaken. I am looking forward to even more Louisianans having the opportunity to get vaccinated in the near future.”
As of the latest data, more than 1.6 million vaccine doses have been administered throughout the state, with more than 611,000 individuals becoming fully-vaccinated.
Below is the full statement from Edwards, Phillips, and Kanter:
