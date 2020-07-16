Louisiana has surpassed 1 million tests.
More than 1 million tests for the novel coronavirus have now been administered in Louisiana since testing for the viral outbreak began in March, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.
On Wednesday, the state added 24,745 new tests to its ongoing tally, bringing the total to 1,001,200. The overwhelming majority of those tests have been conducted in commercial labs (957,272), while the state lab has conducted another 43,928 tests.
Louisiana became the 12th state to pass the one-million-test threshold, though it’s by far the least populated, something Gov. John Bel Edwards pointed at in a statement acknowledging the “major testing milestone.”
“We are a small state and this level of testing would not be possible without federal partners, state agencies, and local governments working together with our health care providers,” Edwards said.
“While we know there are still issues related to the availability of testing supplies and some reports of test results being backlogged, I am hopeful that our continued push to test as many Louisianans as we can will result in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our state. We have lost too many Louisianans to this illness already, and we cannot and will not let our healthcare system become overwhelmed.”
Testing, a key component of the state’s phases reopening plan, has ramped up over the last three months. Louisiana conducted 200,000 tests in both May and June and surpassed that total in less than two weeks into July.
The surge in testing has Louisiana at No. 2 nationally in testing per capita, behind only New York.
Testing, along with contact tracing, is part of the state’s aggressive push to identify COVID-19 “hotspots” as it reopens more of the economy.
Federal surge testing is taking place in the East Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and Lake Charles regions through the end of the day Saturday, July 18, and Louisianans in these areas who want a test can visit DoINeedACOVID19test.com to pre-register.
All across the state, people can get testing information by calling 211.
Edwards concluded his statement by thanking those who work to bring testing to the public, “from our frontline health care heroes to members of our Louisiana National Guard and staff of the Office of Public Health.”
He also encouraged people to follow mitigation measures to help slow the spread of the disease.
“If we put in the work together, we can beat COVID-19 in our state,” Edwards said. “I am praying for us all.”
