In adherence to federal recommendations, Louisiana will temporarily halt use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, officials have announced.
Tuesday’s announcement came after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended the country pause use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine following six reported cases of a “rare and severe” type of blood clot.
In a joint statement with the Louisiana Department of Health, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the temporary pause on all administration of the J&J vaccine “is out of an abundance of caution.” Edwards said he had a call with White House officials and other governors to discuss the issue.
“While I understand that this news may be concerning, I remain committed to working alongside public health experts to make sure people can get the answers they need to make an informed decision,” Edwards said.
As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered nationwide. Of that total, around 85,000 J&J vaccine doses have been administered in Louisiana, roughly representing about 3.7 percent of the total number of shots and 8.7 percent of completed vaccinations.
Unlike the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine requires only one shot for a full vaccination.
So far, Louisiana has had “no reported cases of this rare blood clot that we are aware of,” Edwards said.
In the statement, Dr. Joseph Kanter, Louisiana’s state health officer, said it is unclear whether the reported cases of blood clotting were caused by the vaccine but that the state would follow federal guidance.
“While this news is frustrating and concerning, we appreciate the FDA acting with abundant caution and transparency,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, Louisiana’s State Health Officer, in a statement. “We do not yet know whether these reported cases of blood clotting were caused by the vaccine.
“The State of Louisiana takes vaccine safety very seriously, and this temporary pause should give the public and providers confidence the system of monitoring and safety checks are working as intended.”
The CDC and FDA are currently reviewing data involving reported U.S. cases of the blood clot that was discovered in individuals who received the J&J vaccine. All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination, according to officials.
In a statement released earlier Tuesday, CDC and FDA officials said treatment of this specific type of blood clot “is different from the treatment that might typically be administered.”
“Usually, an anticoagulant drug called heparin is used to treat blood clots,” the statement said. “In this setting, administration of heparin may be dangerous, and alternative treatments need to be given.”
At the time, officials are saying that “these adverse events appear to be extremely rare.” However, people who have received the J&J vaccine and develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, chest pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.
“Minor side effects are a normal sign the body is building protection,” officials said. “Side effects may include pain and swelling in the arm, fever, chills, tiredness or a headache. Most side effects will go away in a few days or less.”
CDC officials are slated to convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance. The FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases.
“Until that process is complete, LDH is temporarily pausing in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” Louisiana officials said.
Providers in Louisiana will continue to use the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and Edwards urged all Louisianans “to take advantage of the available vaccines, so the state can continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 and put the pandemic in its rearview.”
In the short term, Edwards said some community vaccination events “may have to be rescheduled or shifted” to use Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Last month, the state expanded vaccine eligibility to people 18 and older (or 16 and older with the Pfizer vaccine), regardless of employment or underlying health conditions.
Vaccine availability of Pfizer and Moderna will continue uninterrupted.
“Right now, there are two safe and effective vaccines — Pfizer and Moderna — available and being administered in Louisiana,” Edwards said, “and I encourage everyone in Louisiana to keep their appointments and to take advantage of the vaccines we have available.”
