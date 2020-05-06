To help the people of Louisiana better understand the novel coronavirus, both at the state level and in their own communities, the experts will weigh in.
The Louisiana Public Health Institute (LPHI) and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) are teaming up to host a series of tele-town halls starting Thursday, May 7.
Titled “COVID-19: Preparing for the Next Phase,” the goal of the informational sessions is to educate the community about COVID-19 response measures, discuss the phased reopening approach, share information about available resources, and address community concerns, according to a press release.
The dialogue will also focus on equitable health outcomes for all Louisianans, especially the African-American community that has been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus. According to the Department of Health, 57 percent of COVID-19 related deaths have been among African Americans, though they make up a roughly a third of the state’s population.
Each tele-town hall will be moderated by Shelina Davis, CEO of LPHI, and Earl Benjamin-Robinson, deputy director of LDH’s Office of Community Partnerships & Health Equity.
Local panelists will include each region’s medical director, faith-based leaders, community advocates, and local elected officials.
Below is a schedule of the tele-town halls, which will run May 7-14. Each tele-town hall will be hosted through “Go To Meeting,” and people can register by using the links.
Thursday, May 7
11 a.m. – Region 2 (Baton Rouge Area)
4 p.m. – Region 8 (Greater Monroe Area)
Tuesday, May 12
11 a.m. – Region 3 (Houma and River Parishes Area)
Wednesday, May 13
11 a.m. – Region 4 (Acadiana Area)
4 p.m. – Region 6 (Greater Alexandria Area)
Thursday, May 14
11 a.m. – Region 7 (Greater Shreveport Area)
4 p.m. – Region 5 (Lake Charles Area)
