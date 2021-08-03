Louisiana is reporting its most COVID-19 hospitalizations to date, with approximately 2,112 being reported statewide, according to the noon update from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Officials reported an additional 128 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday. That pushes the total past the previous record set in January, during the state's winter surge.
Of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals, about 89 percent are not fully vaccinated, data from the Department of Health shows. Since July 2, hospitalizations have risen by 1,853.
As of Monday, there were 222 COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators, a rise of nine overnight and the most in the state since Jan. 20.
In other news, officials confirmed 3,783 new COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths, the most deaths in one day since Jan. 27. That brings the total number of confirmed deaths to 10,000.
Officials also reported 970 “probable” cases and six “probable” deaths.
Of the new cases reported July 15-21, 90 percent of those were unvaccinated. Of the new deaths reported in that same time period, 85 percent were unvaccinated.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 462,885 confirmed cases confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 94,655 “probable” cases
-- 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,085 “probable” deaths
-- 8,377,729 total COVID-19 tests
-- 3,587,231 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,727,605 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 93 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths, which pushes the parish’s total past 200.
Officials also reported 44 “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 12,845 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 4,968 “probable” cases
-- 201 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 27 “probable” deaths
-- 168,753 total COVID-19 tests
-- 45,306 initiated vaccine series; 37,791 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.