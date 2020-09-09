Families who did not apply for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program in May and June are getting a second chance.
The state has reopened the P-EBT application process, which will now run through Sept. 29, according to the Louisiana Department of Education and the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).
The P-EBT program provides financial help to families of children who normally receive free or reduced-price meals at school to replace those meals that were missed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The program was authorized by Congress in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020.
These benefits, which total $285 per child, intend to cover 50 school days, from the onset of statewide school facility closures through the end of the 2019-2020 academic year. All Louisiana public schools and many non-public school facilities closed for the school year in mid-March.
Families with children in the Livingston Parish Public Schools system are eligible for the program since all Livingston Parish schools receive free meals via the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP).
This second application period of the 2019-2020 P-EBT is only for families who did not apply for the program during the initial window in the spring, according to a press release from the Department of Education. Officials estimate that figure to be around 264,000 children.
The families of nearly 470,800 eligible children signed up for benefits by the time the original application window closed June 15, officials said.
P-EBT is separate from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit, which is issued on a Louisiana Purchase EBT card to approved low-income households. The P-EBT card can be used to purchase the same eligible food for the household as can be purchased with a SNAP card.
All SNAP families with qualifying students are also eligible to receive P-EBT benefits if they apply, and P-EBT also is available to non-SNAP families if they meet the P-EBT guidelines.
Eligible families must complete an online application before being issued a P-EBT debit card by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Service to access benefits. The P-EBT card will function like a standard EBT card, and the same guidelines will apply.
To apply for the program, visit the Department of Education’s website at www.louisianabelieves.com. Applicants must provide the full names of the student and parent, date of birth, Social Security number, home address, school, and school district.
(To access the online application, click here.)
The information submitted by the family must “exactly match” the information on file with the school system in order for the application to successfully submit, the Department of Education said.
Once families complete the application, the computer system will notify them of their successful submission. Upon verification, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services will then request a P-EBT debit card for the household to be loaded with a one-time benefit.
Applicants can expect their cards within 30 days of their application, and benefits will be available for 365 days.
The cards may be used at any store that accepts SNAP to buy SNAP-eligible food items.
